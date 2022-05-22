Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $108.00. 7,621,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

