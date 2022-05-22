Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Holdings Increased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 2.16% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

