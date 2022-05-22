Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.73). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period.

FATE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,012. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

