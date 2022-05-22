Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $76,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Federal Signal stock remained flat at $$33.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 324,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

