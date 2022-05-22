Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

