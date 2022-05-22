FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,163 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

KO stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $60.98. 29,126,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

