FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 6,153 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,556. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.