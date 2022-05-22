FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.54. 31,438,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.89. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

