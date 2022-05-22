FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,016,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,186,552. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.