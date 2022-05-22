FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 43 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

