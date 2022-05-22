FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. 7,786,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

