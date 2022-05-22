FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 20,430 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

