FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,672 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

