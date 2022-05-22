Finning International Inc. (FINGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 9th

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.85 on Friday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

FINGF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

