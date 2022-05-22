First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 29,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,044. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

