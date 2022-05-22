First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLIC. Piper Sandler cut First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

