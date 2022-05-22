Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 729.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,736 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. 2,859,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

