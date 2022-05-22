Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,595 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 9.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $58,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

