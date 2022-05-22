FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.08. 631,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,472. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

