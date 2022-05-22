Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE FSI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.