Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.60-$4.60 EPS.

FL stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

