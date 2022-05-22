Foundation Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,026,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,999,000. LendingClub comprises 18.8% of Foundation Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundation Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 1,599,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,455. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

