Foundation Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,026,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,999,000. LendingClub comprises 18.8% of Foundation Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundation Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 1,599,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,455. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.95.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.
In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
