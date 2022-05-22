Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

