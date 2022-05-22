FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,487.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Matthew Tonn acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,940 shares of company stock worth $299,511. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,565. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

