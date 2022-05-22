FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $197,902 in the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

