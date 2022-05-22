Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

