Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,892 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.73. 3,068,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

