Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 84,100 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,081,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after buying an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,709,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after buying an additional 704,588 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,997,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571,170. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

