Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Yum China by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Yum China by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,704,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

