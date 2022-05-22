Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 365,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after buying an additional 97,560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.34. 13,150,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,680,106. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

