Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
FFHL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.94.
About Fuwei Films (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.