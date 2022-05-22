Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 20,599 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $555.15 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.