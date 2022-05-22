Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $53,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,440 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barrick Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

