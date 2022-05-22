Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $65,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.76 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

