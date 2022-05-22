Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.69% of Mueller Water Products worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,297,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.56 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

