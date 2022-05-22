Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.50 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after acquiring an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,532,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

