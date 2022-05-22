Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.14 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Franklin Electric worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 66,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

