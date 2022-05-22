Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Baxter International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 593,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

