Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.38% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $59,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

