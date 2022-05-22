Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $47,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 7,377.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 3,907.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,673 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in BCE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 124,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

