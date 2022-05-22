Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Change Healthcare worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

