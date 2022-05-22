Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $341.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.09 and its 200 day moving average is $456.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

