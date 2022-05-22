Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $66,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.