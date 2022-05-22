Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

