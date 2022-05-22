Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 600 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alleghany worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $834.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $824.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.54.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

