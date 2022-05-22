Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $50,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,646,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

ROK stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

