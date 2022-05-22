Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 81,800 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Sealed Air worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

