Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,975,102 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, rare earths, aggregates, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as non-ferrous metals. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper belt located in Botswana; and Kashitu zinc project located in Zambia.

