Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

