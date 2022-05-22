Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 51,300 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.95% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $636,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

